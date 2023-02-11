Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Sixth Wave Innovations stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 21,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

