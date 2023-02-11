SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHY remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. SJM has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

