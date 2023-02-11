SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

SJW Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

