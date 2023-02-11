Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.