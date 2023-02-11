SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 471.4% in January

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of SMC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 50,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,133. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.00.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SMC had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

