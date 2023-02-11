Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Purchases £9,991.52 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) insider David Blackwood bought 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.52 ($12,010.48).

Smiths News Price Performance

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.08. The company has a market capitalization of £114.44 million and a PE ratio of 462.00. Smiths News plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.80 ($0.72).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

