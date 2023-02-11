Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,967,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 8,468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

Smoore International stock remained flat at C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15. Smoore International has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.

Get Smoore International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Smoore International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.