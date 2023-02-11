Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $129.46 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,500,569,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,500,588,194 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

