Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Shares of Societal CDMO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 113,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Societal CDMO has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Societal CDMO will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

