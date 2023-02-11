Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €97.00 ($104.30) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sodexo from €94.00 ($101.08) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.
Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
