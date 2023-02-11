Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

