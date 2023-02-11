SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.89 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 323,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,947. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 288,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

