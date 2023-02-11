Somerset Group LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

