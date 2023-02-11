Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 567,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

