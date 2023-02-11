Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONVY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. 6,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

