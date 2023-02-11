Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.