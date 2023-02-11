Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 2.71% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

