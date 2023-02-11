Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

