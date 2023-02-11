Souders Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 110.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

