Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,519 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 601,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 254,751 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,597,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,655,000 after purchasing an additional 431,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

