Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,731 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

