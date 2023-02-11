Souders Financial Advisors Sells 376 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $494.25 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

