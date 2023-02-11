Souders Financial Advisors Sells 6,433 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

