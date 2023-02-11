Sourceless (STR) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $142.83 million and $12.79 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00220326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630102 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.