SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 9,007 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SouthState stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

