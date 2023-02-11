S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

