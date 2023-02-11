S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.55. S&P Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.86. 1,324,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,090. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.56.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 489,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

