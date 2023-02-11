S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $402.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $398.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.99.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

