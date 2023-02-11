Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 696.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 43,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
