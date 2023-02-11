Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 696.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 43,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.