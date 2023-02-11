SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

