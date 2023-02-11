Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

SPR opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

