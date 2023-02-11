SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $165.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.17.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.