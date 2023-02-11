St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

St Barbara Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of STBMY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111. St Barbara has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STBMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

