St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.63) price objective on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,153 ($13.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,507 ($18.12) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,310 ($15.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,365 ($16.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,422.50 ($17.10).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($14.88) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,561.50 ($18.77). The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,174.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,136.41.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

