Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 8,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated financial and related solutions to clients. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW); Business and Commercial (BCC); and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). The CHNW segment offers access to a variety of personal banking and wealth management solutions, including insurance, investments and advisory capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.