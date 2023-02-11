Steem Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and $3.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,756.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00429457 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015346 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00098228 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739771 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00572373 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,682,800 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
