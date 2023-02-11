Stephens Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $280.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

