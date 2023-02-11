Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 779.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

