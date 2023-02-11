Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

