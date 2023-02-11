StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 8.6 %

CIA opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Citizens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.