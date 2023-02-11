StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

