StockNews.com Downgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair lowered Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kforce’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

