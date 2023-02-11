StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.