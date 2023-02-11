StockNews.com Upgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to “Hold”

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTHT. HSBC upped their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. H World Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $51.93.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

