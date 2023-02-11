StockNews.com Upgrades Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
SUP stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Stories
