StockNews.com Upgrades Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

SUP stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

