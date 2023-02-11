Substratum (SUB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $147.06

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $331,588.49 and $147.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084854 USD and is up 78.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $465.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

