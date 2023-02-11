Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

