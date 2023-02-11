Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD opened at $173.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.