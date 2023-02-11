Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $345.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

