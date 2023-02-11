Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,277,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,204,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

